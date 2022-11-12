ajc logo
Christmas tree lighting is in Canton on Nov. 16

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Canton is hosting the Christmas tree lighting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cannon Park, 130 E. Main St., with Santa scheduled to arrive at 7 p.m. and more Christmas events coming.

  • Mistletoe on Main: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15 also at Cannon Park.
  • “Elf” film: 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St. for $2 each.
  • Visit with Santa: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the Cannon Park Gazebo.
  • Christmas in Canton: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Cannon Park.
  • “A Christmas Carol” play: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 at Canton Theatre for $22.50 each.
  • 35th annual Optimist Club Merry Market: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Cannon Park.
  • Christmas Parade: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10.
  • “White Christmas” film: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 23 at Canton Theatre for $2 each.

For information, visit cantonga.gov.

