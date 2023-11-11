Christmas events begin in Canton Nov. 15

Credit: City of Canton

Credit: City of Canton

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago

A lighting ceremony for Canton’s Christmas Tree is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

The ceremony will be held in Cannon Park in downtown Canton, 130 E. Main St.

Another Canton Christmas event will occur on Nov. 25, with the 1940s Christmas Cabaret at Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St.

A community theater group, Lolek’s Storytellers will present these performances of Christmas classic music such as dance numbers from “White Christmas.”

Tickets and more information can be found at LoleksStorytellers.com/shows-events.

View more details at cantonga.gov/our-city/advanced-components/events-activities.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue
9m ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jack Tuszynski

Cherokee Veterans Day events planned for Nov. 11
Sequoyah Regional Library seeks input on master plan
Roundabout detour is in place through Nov. 29
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top