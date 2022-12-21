Christmas Day celebration planned in Woodstock

Christmas Eve Gathering - 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 24. While no childcare will be provided, entire families are welcome to attend. Cry rooms to the left and right of the auditorium will be available during the gathering. The candlelight service will include the singing of Christmas carols and a message by Pastor Jeremy Morton.

Christmas Day Gathering - 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 25. The birth of Jesus Christ will be celebrated in song, through the preaching of God’s Word and sharing the Lord’s Supper. Childcare will be provided for children ages 5 and younger.