Children’s Have celebrates new playground for kids in foster care

The playground project, which features jungle gyms, a swing set, a hand-painted mural, games and a basketball court, was made possible by Cherokee County’s Community Development Block Grant program and what Children’s Haven Executive Director Marcie Smith called “radical generosity” of nonprofits, businesses and volunteers in the community.

The CDBG program was enacted in 1974 and provides annual grants on a formula basis to more than 1,200 general units of local government and states. It is one of the longest running programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.