Children’s Have celebrates new playground for kids in foster care

The Children’s Haven unveiled its new playground for children experiencing foster care in Cherokee County on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The project was made possible by Cherokee County Community Development Block Grant funding and what Executive Director Marcie Smith called “radical generosity” from members of the community. Pictured is Cherokee County Chairman Harry Johnston with Children’s Haven Executive Director Marcie Smith at the ribbon cutting. Smith recognized Cherokee County for the CDBG program and the program staff for assisting with the project. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County
22 minutes ago

Wednesday, Aug. 11 marked a celebratory milestone for The Children’s Haven and children experiencing foster care in Cherokee County. The nonprofit organization celebrated the completion of the playground that will serve as a safe and inviting place for children being served by the Children’s Haven, according to a press release.

The playground project, which features jungle gyms, a swing set, a hand-painted mural, games and a basketball court, was made possible by Cherokee County’s Community Development Block Grant program and what Children’s Haven Executive Director Marcie Smith called “radical generosity” of nonprofits, businesses and volunteers in the community.

The CDBG program was enacted in 1974 and provides annual grants on a formula basis to more than 1,200 general units of local government and states. It is one of the longest running programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Children’s Haven originally applied for CDBG grant funds in program year 2018 and was awarded $50,000.

Information: www.cherokeega.com/CDBG.

