Cherokee’s Project Valentine donations requested by Feb. 8

Project Valentine donations are being accepted until Feb. 8 for Empower Cherokee by Cherokee Recreation and Parks.
Goody bags will be given to people with special needs.
Items needed include art and music activities, lip balm, lotion, markers, pens, pre-packaged treats, sticky notes and word searches.
Donations may be dropped off at The WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock or the Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton during regular business hours.
For more information, contact Jessica Hallman at 770-924-7768 or jshallman@cherokeega.com.
Learn more at PlayCherokee.org/201/Project-Valentine or EmpowerCherokee.org.
