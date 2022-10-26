Cherokee unveils first propane-powered public transit buses in Georgia

The Fixed Route Service offers those in need of transportation assistance a regularly scheduled route for a small fee.

CATS also provides a Demand Response Service where residents can schedule their rides for such needs as doctor’s appointments.

Cherokee Chamber of Commerce and county officials unveiled two of the three new buses before the Board of Commissioners’ work session, inviting representatives from ROUSH CleanTech and the Propane Education and Research Council.

ROUSH CleanTech’s Gen 5 propane system was integrated with the Ford 7.3-liter engine, which is more compact, cleaner and efficient, according to a county statement.

With various size and duration options available, there are advertising opportunities on the three new vehicles.

The county has partnered with Tri-State Communications to handle sales and design.

For more information, contact Bill West at bill@wljaradio.com.