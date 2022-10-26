ajc logo
Cherokee unveils first propane-powered public transit buses in Georgia

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham
Cherokee County is ready to place in service the first propane-powered public transit buses in Georgia.

Cherokee Area Transportation Service (CATS) purchased three propane-powered buses from Coach and Equipment Bus Sales, Inc. in February to replace aging buses in the fleet that provide service for the Fixed Route Service by CATS.

“We are excited to bring in three new vehicles that use a cleaner fuel source and have expected lower maintenance costs,” said Community Services Agency Director Bryan Reynolds.

“With the purchase, we were able to secure increased federal transportation support and a Federal Transit Authority fuel subsidy, saving our taxpayers money,” Reynolds added.

The cost for all three buses totaled $307,552, with $261,420 paid with a Federal Transportation Authority grant and $46,132 from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The Fixed Route Service offers those in need of transportation assistance a regularly scheduled route for a small fee.

CATS also provides a Demand Response Service where residents can schedule their rides for such needs as doctor’s appointments.

Cherokee Chamber of Commerce and county officials unveiled two of the three new buses before the Board of Commissioners’ work session, inviting representatives from ROUSH CleanTech and the Propane Education and Research Council.

ROUSH CleanTech’s Gen 5 propane system was integrated with the Ford 7.3-liter engine, which is more compact, cleaner and efficient, according to a county statement.

With various size and duration options available, there are advertising opportunities on the three new vehicles.

The county has partnered with Tri-State Communications to handle sales and design.

For more information, contact Bill West at bill@wljaradio.com.

