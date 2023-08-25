Cherokee Touch-A-Truck is Sept. 16

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Quiet time will be 9:30-10 a.m.

The free event allows children to sit in their favorite vehicles such as a helicopter, firetrucks, police cars and dump trucks.

Games, music and food vendors will be part of the festivities.

For parking, there will be two free shuttle parking locations for pick-up and drop-off:

Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.

Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground.

Hosts are the Cherokee County Fire Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

For details, visit PlayCherokee.org/199/Touch-a-Truck.