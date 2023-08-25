Cherokee Touch-A-Truck is Sept. 16

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
Aug 25, 2023
X

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Quiet time will be 9:30-10 a.m.

The free event allows children to sit in their favorite vehicles such as a helicopter, firetrucks, police cars and dump trucks.

Games, music and food vendors will be part of the festivities.

For parking, there will be two free shuttle parking locations for pick-up and drop-off:

  • Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.
  • Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground.

Hosts are the Cherokee County Fire Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

For details, visit PlayCherokee.org/199/Touch-a-Truck.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Code complaint endangers Dunwoody’s beloved ‘Dino House’4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 found fatally shot outside SE Atlanta home
1h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Cherokee YMCA volunteers needed for Sept. 9
Sept. 8 event begins Patriot Day weekend
Canton hosts Multicultural Festival on Sept. 9
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
11h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top