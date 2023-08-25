Cherokee Touch-A-Truck is Sept. 16

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
Quiet time will be 9:30-10 a.m.
The free event allows children to sit in their favorite vehicles such as a helicopter, firetrucks, police cars and dump trucks.
Games, music and food vendors will be part of the festivities.
For parking, there will be two free shuttle parking locations for pick-up and drop-off:
- Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.
- Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground.
Hosts are the Cherokee County Fire Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
For details, visit PlayCherokee.org/199/Touch-a-Truck.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: AJC
AJC SPECIAL REPORT
The Latest