Cherokee to hold virtual meeting on SW parks, trails master plan

The meeting will be a virtual event beginning at 7 p.m. and using a video conferencing platform, the county said. A brief presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period, and information will be online for two weeks afterwards.

“New parks, along with a series of multi-use trails, are proposed in the vicinity of the Highway 92 corridor between Woodstock Road and the Cobb and Bartow County lines,” the county said. “As part of the planning phase, the county’s Planning Department and Recreation and Parks Department are seeking feedback from residents in the area.”