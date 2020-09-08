X

Cherokee to hold virtual meeting on SW parks, trails master plan

Map depicts southwest Cherokee County, where work is starting on a Southwest Cherokee Parks and Trails Plan. The first public input meeting, a virtual event, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

Work has begun on the Southwest Cherokee County Parks and Trails Plan, and the first public input meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The meeting will be a virtual event beginning at 7 p.m. and using a video conferencing platform, the county said. A brief presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period, and information will be online for two weeks afterwards.

“New parks, along with a series of multi-use trails, are proposed in the vicinity of the Highway 92 corridor between Woodstock Road and the Cobb and Bartow County lines,” the county said. “As part of the planning phase, the county’s Planning Department and Recreation and Parks Department are seeking feedback from residents in the area.”

The county engaged a consultant, TSW, in July to develop the parks and trails master plan. TSW is facilitating input meetings beginning this fall to draft the document. Information: https://bit.ly/3lLyyFe

