Cherokee Theatre Company seeks volunteers for Steve Martin play

Cherokee Theatre Company is seeking volunteers for Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” play.
Directed by Nancy Jensen, the comedy will be presented Feb. 11-13 and 18-20 at the Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.
Tickets are $15 to $18 at tix.com/ticket-sales/cherokeetheatre/1960.
The show “contains mature themes,” according to the website at CherokeeTheatre.org.
In 1904, scientist Albert Einstein and artist Pablo Picasso meet in a Parisian cafe - just before the renowned scientist transforms physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter sets the art world afire with cubism, the website added.
Volunteers are needed to serve as ushers and assist with concessions.
They will be required to wear masks and adhere to a business casual dress code, wearing black and white.
If interested, they should send an email to Diane Canoles at diane.canoles@CherokeeTheatre.org, with the date they wish to volunteer.
For ticketing questions, call 770-591-0282 or email BoxOffice@CherokeeTheatre.org.
