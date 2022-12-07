ajc logo
X

Cherokee seniors are in need of blankets, socks

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee Recreation and Parks is accepting donations in support of helping senior citizens in need through Dec. 14.

Participants are asked to donate a new blanket and a new pair of slipper socks and send a caring note.

Donations may be delivered to The WREC during regular business hours.

The drop-off location is Cherokee Recreation and Parks (WREC), 7547 Main St,, Building 200, Woodstock.

For more information, call 770-924-7768 or contact Jessica Hallman at jshallman@cherokeega.com or PlayCherokee.org/200/Hugs-in-a-Blanket.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
12h ago

Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

US Senate runoff brought high election day turnout and a close race
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee Theatre Company

‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Dec. 9 in Canton
17m ago
‘Santa’s Calling’ in Cherokee on Dec. 14
23h ago
Juanita Hughes is Woodstock’s grand marshal
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
8h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
9h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top