Cherokee seniors are in need of blankets, socks

Cherokee Recreation and Parks is accepting donations in support of helping senior citizens in need through Dec. 14.
Participants are asked to donate a new blanket and a new pair of slipper socks and send a caring note.
Donations may be delivered to The WREC during regular business hours.
The drop-off location is Cherokee Recreation and Parks (WREC), 7547 Main St,, Building 200, Woodstock.
For more information, call 770-924-7768 or contact Jessica Hallman at jshallman@cherokeega.com or PlayCherokee.org/200/Hugs-in-a-Blanket.
