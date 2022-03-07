Cherokee Senior Centers lift capacity limits but not masks

Cherokee County Senior Services recently lifted capacity limitations and resumed normal business hours at its Senior Centers.
“We are glad to be able to lift these measures,” said Cherokee County Senior Services Director Tim Morris. “We want to thank our clients for their continued cooperation and support as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Senior Center in Canton, 1001 Univeter Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but closed Saturdays and Sundays.
While masks will continue to be required at the Senior Center in Canton, social distancing requirements will be lifted.
The Ball Ground Senior Center, 388 Groover St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, but closed Mondays and Sundays.
Clients will continue to be required to wear masks because the building falls under mask requirements issued by the Ball Ground City Council.
For both centers, clients will have their temperatures checked each day, and staff and clients who feel sick will not be allowed to enter, according to a Cherokee County statement.
Clients who take CATS transportation will have their temperature checked before boarding the bus.
For information about the Cherokee Senior Centers, call 770-345-2675 or visit cherokeega.com/Senior-Services.
