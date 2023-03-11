Cherokee seeks donations for Some Bunny Special

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will accept the baskets through April 7.

Baskets can be dropped off at the Cherokee Recreation and Parks South Annex location, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock; the Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton and the L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens Recreation Center, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Dropoff times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All candy must be sealed in its original packaging, and baskets are to be pre-filled before dropoff.

The program, which has been in effect for 11 years, serves on average more than 500 children through partnerships with several local nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the Some Bunny Special Program, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-924-7768.