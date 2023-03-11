X
Cherokee seeks donations for Some Bunny Special

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Before the Easter holiday on April 9, Cherokee Recreation and Parks is asking for donations of pre-filled Easter baskets for local children in need.

“As part of our Some Bunny Special Program, we reach out to the community each year to ask for assistance in helping the Easter Bunny gift baskets to these local kids in need,” said Cherokee Recreation and Parks Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator Jessica Hallman.

“This year, we will be partnering with the Children’s Haven to bring Easter baskets to local children in the foster care system,” said Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley. “It is humbling to see how the community rises to the occasion each year to bring Easter to these kids.”

Requested items for the baskets include Easter-themed candy, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, socks, puzzles, stuffed animals, toy Easter Eggs and Easter-themed books for children ages 1 through 12.

Donations of handmade or purchased baskets are welcome, and pre-filled baskets may be wrapped in clear plastic.

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will accept the baskets through April 7.

Baskets can be dropped off at the Cherokee Recreation and Parks South Annex location, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock; the Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton and the L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens Recreation Center, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Dropoff times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All candy must be sealed in its original packaging, and baskets are to be pre-filled before dropoff.

The program, which has been in effect for 11 years, serves on average more than 500 children through partnerships with several local nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the Some Bunny Special Program, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-924-7768.

Carolyn Cunningham
