Cherokee seeks $2M state grant to repave streets

Cherokee County has approved a list of 19 street segments totaling 12.75 miles to be repaved next year using state grant funding. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved a list of 19 street segments totaling 12.75 miles to be repaved next year using $2.18 million in state funds.

The list now goes to the Georgia Department of Transportation for funding out of the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program. The grant will require a 30% local match by the county, $655,521, for a total project cost of $2.84 million, according to a staff report to commissioners.

The work is to be bid next spring and completed in the summer and fall of 2021, staff said. Information, and the list of streets: https://bit.ly/2HnOwFY

