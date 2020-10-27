Cherokee seeks $2M state grant to repave streets

The list now goes to the Georgia Department of Transportation for funding out of the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program. The grant will require a 30% local match by the county, $655,521, for a total project cost of $2.84 million, according to a staff report to commissioners.

The work is to be bid next spring and completed in the summer and fall of 2021, staff said. Information, and the list of streets: https://bit.ly/2HnOwFY