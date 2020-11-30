X

Cherokee schools extend superintendent’s contract

Cherokee County schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower congratulates Mountain Ed Charter High School at an opening ceremony this fall. The county School Board has approved extending Hightower's contract through June, 2024.
Cherokee County schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower congratulates Mountain Ed Charter High School at an opening ceremony this fall. The county School Board has approved extending Hightower's contract through June, 2024.

Credit: Cherokee County School District via Facebook

Credit: Cherokee County School District via Facebook

Cherokee County | 37 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County School Board has approved extending, through June, 2024, the contract of Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead our school district for the past five years, and I’ve never been so proud of our employees as I have been this past year,” Hightower said. “Our teachers, support staff, and administrators together continue to rise up to overcome incredible obstacles to continue serving our students, both those learning in our schools and those learning at home.”

Among Hightower’s accomplishments, according to a district announcement, are AdvancEd accreditation renewal; a long-range strategic plan; a nationally recognized social and emotional learning program; improved credit ratings through debt reductions; and the district’s highest-ever graduation rate of 90.3% in 2020.

Hightower’s new contract takes effect July 1, 2021. Information: https://bit.ly/3mjX7sE

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.