Cherokee schools extend superintendent’s contract

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead our school district for the past five years, and I’ve never been so proud of our employees as I have been this past year,” Hightower said. “Our teachers, support staff, and administrators together continue to rise up to overcome incredible obstacles to continue serving our students, both those learning in our schools and those learning at home.”

Among Hightower’s accomplishments, according to a district announcement, are AdvancEd accreditation renewal; a long-range strategic plan; a nationally recognized social and emotional learning program; improved credit ratings through debt reductions; and the district’s highest-ever graduation rate of 90.3% in 2020.