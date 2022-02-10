Cherokee Recycling Center allowing paid service to nonresidents

As the recycling service is opened to nonresidents of Cherokee County, photo ID proving residency now will be required.

Residents and nonresidents still will be limited to a single-vehicle load per day.

Fees for other items, including household appliances, still will apply.

In January 2021, the Recycling Center served 3,610 vehicles for trash and recyclables.

A year later in January, that number jumped to 5,309 but with no increase in revenue because of increased costs in hauling fees, manpower and equipment needs, according to Brazie.

To learn more about the Cherokee Recycling Center, including what type of recyclables are accepted, visit cherokeega.com/recycling-center.