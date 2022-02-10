Cherokee Recycling Center allowing paid service to nonresidents

The Cherokee County Recycling Center has begun allowing out-of-county residents to use recycling services for a $10 fee.
The service to county residents remains free.
“The Cherokee County Recycling Center has always been for Cherokee County residents; and until now, there has not been a need to enforce this rule,” said Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie.
“As we see an increase in usage, we will now have to ensure the free service only is being utilized by our county residents,” Brazie added.
As many private trash haulers stop recycling services, the county’s Recycling Center is seeing an increase in recyclables dropped off, which is increasing operational costs, according to a county statement.
As the recycling service is opened to nonresidents of Cherokee County, photo ID proving residency now will be required.
Residents and nonresidents still will be limited to a single-vehicle load per day.
Fees for other items, including household appliances, still will apply.
In January 2021, the Recycling Center served 3,610 vehicles for trash and recyclables.
A year later in January, that number jumped to 5,309 but with no increase in revenue because of increased costs in hauling fees, manpower and equipment needs, according to Brazie.
To learn more about the Cherokee Recycling Center, including what type of recyclables are accepted, visit cherokeega.com/recycling-center.
