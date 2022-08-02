BreakingNews
As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September
Cherokee Parks and Rec hosts August programs

Varied programs are being offered during August by Cherokee County Parks and Recreation.

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Cherokee County Parks and Recreation will present several programs during August.

They include:

  • Everybody Dance: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Aug. 4 for ages 11+ at $36 each. Contact Skyler Cox at 770-924-7768 or srcox@cherokeega.com.
  • Lacrosse Clinic by Cherokee Youth Lacrosse: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Hobgood Park (turf field), 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock for beginner boys and girls (K to eighth grade). $10 each. Register at PlayCherokee.org or email brfirnbach@cherokeega.com. bit.ly/3zuj5Ci
  • Cherokee Youth Basketball registration began on Aug. 1. $170 per player K/first to eighth grades and $875 per team for ninth to 12th grades. Call 770-924-7768 or visit PlayCherokee.org.
  • Kayaking at Murph’s Surf on Lake Allatoona: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $45 per age 16 and older. Bring a capable buddy for the double kayak. Contact Skyler Cox at srcox@cherokeega.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
