Cherokee Parks and Rec hosts August programs

Cherokee County Parks and Recreation will present several programs during August.
They include:
- Everybody Dance: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Aug. 4 for ages 11+ at $36 each. Contact Skyler Cox at 770-924-7768 or srcox@cherokeega.com.
- Lacrosse Clinic by Cherokee Youth Lacrosse: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Hobgood Park (turf field), 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock for beginner boys and girls (K to eighth grade). $10 each. Register at PlayCherokee.org or email brfirnbach@cherokeega.com. bit.ly/3zuj5Ci
- Cherokee Youth Basketball registration began on Aug. 1. $170 per player K/first to eighth grades and $875 per team for ninth to 12th grades. Call 770-924-7768 or visit PlayCherokee.org.
- Kayaking at Murph’s Surf on Lake Allatoona: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $45 per age 16 and older. Bring a capable buddy for the double kayak. Contact Skyler Cox at srcox@cherokeega.com.
