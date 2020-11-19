Cherokee OKs events venue near Waleska

The property, at 300 Ball Field Road, is zoned Rural Agricultural and has a single dwelling and a barn, according to plans by the venue’s owner, Mark and Jo Hall of Waleska.

The facility, according to a letter of intent from the Halls, would be used for events “such as weddings, birthday parties, graduations, anniversaries, Bar-Bat Mitzvahs and local community/family gatherings (and) also for local photographer photo shoots.”