Cherokee OKs events venue near Waleska

A special-use permit for an events venue on a seven-acre site near Waleska has been approved, with conditions, by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
The property, at 300 Ball Field Road, is zoned Rural Agricultural and has a single dwelling and a barn, according to plans by the venue’s owner, Mark and Jo Hall of Waleska.
The facility, according to a letter of intent from the Halls, would be used for events “such as weddings, birthday parties, graduations, anniversaries, Bar-Bat Mitzvahs and local community/family gatherings (and) also for local photographer photo shoots.”
Commissioners approved the permit with conditions including hours of operation limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., one food truck per event, no vehicle parking on Ball Field Road, and where the county noise ordinance is more restrictive on the hours of operation, the ordinance will apply.
Information: https://bit.ly/2U7hzkp