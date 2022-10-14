ajc logo
X

Cherokee nonprofits to receive $3 million from feds

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded more than $2.8 million to eight local nonprofits as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Cherokee officials received 29 project requests from 13 nonprofit agencies, totaling $20.3 million.

This initial disbursement is nearly half of the $6 million in ARPA funds allocated for homelessness and community support services.

Successful proposals included:

  • $700,000 to the Goshen Valley Foundation to buy a medical building.
  • $588,600 to Bethesda Medical to transition to a hybrid clinic.
  • $500,000 to the Canton Housing Authority for the demolition and abatement of old buildings.
  • $379,980 to Goodwill of North Georgia to purchase welding and forklift training simulators.
  • $330,812 to Heritage Presbyterian Church for construction of a portico, ADA accessibility and security monitoring at their food pantry.
  • $160,072 to Next Step Ministries to purchase a bus for wheelchair access for three.
  • $110,000 to the YMCA to repurpose tennis courts for other activities.
  • $78,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for controlled door access, smoke detectors and occupancy sensors.

Information: cherokeega.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director1h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
3h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
3h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inside the monkeypox crisis: How Georgia worked to curb an outbreak
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Highland Rivers Foundation

Operation Gratitude is Oct. 15 in Canton
Pumpkin events in Cherokee libraries in October
Adopt a Senior for holidays in Cherokee
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
3h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top