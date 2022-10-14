Cherokee nonprofits to receive $3 million from feds

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded more than $2.8 million to eight local nonprofits as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Cherokee officials received 29 project requests from 13 nonprofit agencies, totaling $20.3 million.
This initial disbursement is nearly half of the $6 million in ARPA funds allocated for homelessness and community support services.
Successful proposals included:
- $700,000 to the Goshen Valley Foundation to buy a medical building.
- $588,600 to Bethesda Medical to transition to a hybrid clinic.
- $500,000 to the Canton Housing Authority for the demolition and abatement of old buildings.
- $379,980 to Goodwill of North Georgia to purchase welding and forklift training simulators.
- $330,812 to Heritage Presbyterian Church for construction of a portico, ADA accessibility and security monitoring at their food pantry.
- $160,072 to Next Step Ministries to purchase a bus for wheelchair access for three.
- $110,000 to the YMCA to repurpose tennis courts for other activities.
- $78,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for controlled door access, smoke detectors and occupancy sensors.
Information: cherokeega.com
