Cherokee meets about SPLOST on June 22

A special called meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 22 about the 2024 version of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in Cherokee County.
The meeting will be held in the Etowah Room, Cherokee County Admin Complex, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
The discussion will involved elected officials with the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners and the Cherokee cities of Ball Ground, Canton, Holly Springs, Mountain Park, Nelson, Waleska and Woodstock.
Topics will include sales tax collections, distribution of collections and possible projects for inclusion in a referendum to renew the current SPLOST Program.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3aUH9oh.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest