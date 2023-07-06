Cherokee Marshal’s Office seeks accreditation comments

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
17 minutes ago
Citizen comments are requested online before July 17 by the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office for its renewal by the nationally accredited agency, which is the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA).

CALEA accreditation is required to maintain compliance with applicable standards, keep its proofs of compliance up to date and live by the letter and spirit of those standards, according to a Cherokee County statement.

The commission has established a public access portal to receive comments, commendations and other information regarding the Cherokee Marshal’s Office’s quality of service or other information relevant to the accreditation process.

Since CALEA is not an investigatory agency, the public portal should not be used to submit such information.

There also will be no response other than acknowledgement of submissions.

However, the information will be considered “in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA accreditation,” according to a CALEA statement.

The assessment will take place July 17-22, so responses are requested before that timeframe.

Links for the portal can be found on the CALEA corporate website at calea.org, the Cherokee Marshal’s website at CherokeeGaMarshal.org or the Cherokee Marshal’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CherokeeMarshal.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
