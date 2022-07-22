Cherokee hosts Lemonade Day on Aug. 6

For young entrepreneurs, Cherokee County is hosting a Lemonade Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Cherokee Recreation & Parks, 7545 Main St., Woodstock.
Lemonade Day is an educational program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business - a lemonade stand.
Each year, in participating cities, children - rising third to fifth graders - have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their business during their city’s community Lemonade Day.
The local sponsor is the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.
Learn more at LemonadeDay.org, facebook.com/LemonadeDay and LemonadeDay.org/Cherokee-County and then register at My.LemonadeDay.org/Register.
For more information, contact Kaylee Dempsey at 770-345-0400 or LemonadeDay@CherokeeChamber.com.
