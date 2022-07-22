ajc logo
X

Cherokee hosts Lemonade Day on Aug. 6

A local version of Lemonade Day will take place in Cherokee County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Cherokee Recreation & Parks, 7545 Main St., Woodstock. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Combined ShapeCaption
A local version of Lemonade Day will take place in Cherokee County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Cherokee Recreation & Parks, 7545 Main St., Woodstock. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

For young entrepreneurs, Cherokee County is hosting a Lemonade Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Cherokee Recreation & Parks, 7545 Main St., Woodstock.

Lemonade Day is an educational program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business - a lemonade stand.

Each year, in participating cities, children - rising third to fifth graders - have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their business during their city’s community Lemonade Day.

The local sponsor is the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more at LemonadeDay.org, facebook.com/LemonadeDay and LemonadeDay.org/Cherokee-County and then register at My.LemonadeDay.org/Register.

For more information, contact Kaylee Dempsey at 770-345-0400 or LemonadeDay@CherokeeChamber.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard13h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
7h ago
BREAKING: Fulton DA announces intention to retry McIver for murder
2h ago
Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
12h ago
Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
12h ago
Vogtle co-owner votes to halt its spending on the nuclear project
4h ago
The Latest
Woodstock honors WWII vet for his 100th birthday
Canton is hiring for city jobs
Canton Farmers Market open on Saturdays
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
7h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top