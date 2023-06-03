Cherokee hearing on fare increase is June 6

A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. June 6 on fare increases for the Cherokee Area Transportation System (CATS) during the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting in Cherokee Hall, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

“CATS fares have gone unchanged since 2007 when the county assumed operations,” said CATS Director Greg Powell.

“To help mitigate the impact of the increases to the public, we are proposing to phase in the general fare increases over a two-year period,” Powell added.

If approved, the rate increases will go into effect on Oct. 1, changing the general public fare to $2 per person per trip for 0-5 miles and anything over 5 miles to an additional $1 per person per trip.

Seniors, 60 years old and older, and veterans will be charged $1 per person per trip for 0-5 miles; and any mileage greater than 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

Children, 15 and under, will ride free and must be accompanied by an adult.

Set to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2024, the next rate increase will change the general public fare to $3 per person per trip for 0-5 miles and anything over 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

For seniors, age 60 and older, and veterans, the fare will be $1 per person per trip for 0-5 miles; and anything more than 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

Children, 15 and under, still will ride free and must be accompanied by an adult.

The proposed changes result from the recently completed Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), which found that the CATS fare recovery ratio was among the lowest in the region and recommended raising fares to meet regional standards.

The comment period will run through June 4 by visiting the CATS headquarters, 884 Univeter Road, Canton, calling 770-345-6238 or emailing Greg Powell at mgpowell@cherokeega.com.

For more information, visit cherokeega.com/Transportation.