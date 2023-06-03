X

Cherokee hearing on fare increase is June 6

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. June 6 on fare increases for the Cherokee Area Transportation System (CATS) during the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting in Cherokee Hall, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

“CATS fares have gone unchanged since 2007 when the county assumed operations,” said CATS Director Greg Powell.

“To help mitigate the impact of the increases to the public, we are proposing to phase in the general fare increases over a two-year period,” Powell added.

If approved, the rate increases will go into effect on Oct. 1, changing the general public fare to $2 per person per trip for 0-5 miles and anything over 5 miles to an additional $1 per person per trip.

Seniors, 60 years old and older, and veterans will be charged $1 per person per trip for 0-5 miles; and any mileage greater than 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

Children, 15 and under, will ride free and must be accompanied by an adult.

Set to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2024, the next rate increase will change the general public fare to $3 per person per trip for 0-5 miles and anything over 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

For seniors, age 60 and older, and veterans, the fare will be $1 per person per trip for 0-5 miles; and anything more than 5 miles will be an additional $1 per person per trip.

Children, 15 and under, still will ride free and must be accompanied by an adult.

The proposed changes result from the recently completed Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), which found that the CATS fare recovery ratio was among the lowest in the region and recommended raising fares to meet regional standards.

The comment period will run through June 4 by visiting the CATS headquarters, 884 Univeter Road, Canton, calling 770-345-6238 or emailing Greg Powell at mgpowell@cherokeega.com.

For more information, visit cherokeega.com/Transportation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shelia Poole

Georgia Methodists approve reparations plan to support Black congregations3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump
10h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: For true equality, stigmatization of LGBTQ+ Southerners must end
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
19h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

GEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Woodstock

Woodstock Memorial Day ceremony is May 29
Free Cherokee preparedness classes offered in May, June
Cherokee County opens public works facility
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
2h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top