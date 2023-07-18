Cherokee fire station dedicated to Raymond Gunnin

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Cherokee County Fire Station 7 has been dedicated in honor of retired Fire Chief and District 2 Commissioner Raymond Gunnin for his more than 40 years of service.

“Without Raymond Gunnin, this fire department would have lost 10 to 20 years in its journey to excellence status as an accredited agency,” said Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston.

Working his way through the ranks, Gunnin became fire chief in 2005 and continued to serve in that role until his retirement in 2011.

After his retirement, he successfully ran for the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat, serving two terms.

During the recent unveiling of the plaque, Gunnin said, “I don’t believe there’s a fire department anywhere in the United States that can beat what we have. You all wanted to see this department succeed; and it did, it is and it will be.”

Information: CherokeeCountyFire.org/_common/news-read.php?newsitem=2444

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico44m ago

Credit: Photo courtesy southern poverty law center

EXCLUSIVE: Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
6h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee budget hearings are July 18, Aug. 1
Cherokee Marshal’s Office seeks accreditation comments
Library Experience Pass now includes Cherokee History Center
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
11h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
10h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top