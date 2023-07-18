Cherokee fire station dedicated to Raymond Gunnin

Cherokee County Fire Station 7 has been dedicated in honor of retired Fire Chief and District 2 Commissioner Raymond Gunnin for his more than 40 years of service.

“Without Raymond Gunnin, this fire department would have lost 10 to 20 years in its journey to excellence status as an accredited agency,” said Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston.

Working his way through the ranks, Gunnin became fire chief in 2005 and continued to serve in that role until his retirement in 2011.

After his retirement, he successfully ran for the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat, serving two terms.

During the recent unveiling of the plaque, Gunnin said, “I don’t believe there’s a fire department anywhere in the United States that can beat what we have. You all wanted to see this department succeed; and it did, it is and it will be.”

Information: CherokeeCountyFire.org/_common/news-read.php?newsitem=2444