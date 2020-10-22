X

Cherokee Fire officially opens new station in Canton

Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather is joined by city and county officials at a hose uncoupling ceremony to officially open the new Fire Station 9 in Canton.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services has officially opened the new Fire Station 9, which replaces an existing station on Reinhardt College Parkway in north Canton.

“Fire Station 9 is one of the busiest stations in the county,” Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Robinson said at an opening ceremony attended by fire department and city and county officials. “The new station comes in at 11,631 square feet and even with this unique, modern design, it only required us to disturb about five acres of land.”

The station has an apparatus bay with four bay doors and a turnout gear and extractor room to isolate potentially dangerous carcinogens; and a living/work area with offices, exercise room, locker rooms, showers, individual bunk rooms, and a kitchen/dining area.

The facility cost $3.67 million and replaced the old North Canton Volunteer Fire Department building, constructed in 1973. Information: https://bit.ly/35k0kS3

