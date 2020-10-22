Cherokee Fire officially opens new station in Canton

“Fire Station 9 is one of the busiest stations in the county,” Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Robinson said at an opening ceremony attended by fire department and city and county officials. “The new station comes in at 11,631 square feet and even with this unique, modern design, it only required us to disturb about five acres of land.”

The station has an apparatus bay with four bay doors and a turnout gear and extractor room to isolate potentially dangerous carcinogens; and a living/work area with offices, exercise room, locker rooms, showers, individual bunk rooms, and a kitchen/dining area.