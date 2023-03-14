Cherokee Fire is among 300 awarded international status

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) is one of around 300 agencies in the world to achieve internationally accredited status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) and the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE).
With more than 600 fire departments in the state, CCFES is the 14th to achieve this status and only the fourth county-based fire department in the state, following Cobb County, Clayton County and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston said of CCFES, “They began a journey in 1998 to move from an almost all-volunteer force to become a fully professional and truly excellent department.”
“We all join in thanking and congratulating Chief Eddie Robinson, former Chief Tim Prather and the entire Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services team for making this tremendous achievement on our behalf,” Johnston added.
For more information about the accreditation process, visit the CPSE website at cpse.org/accreditation.
About the Author