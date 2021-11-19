ajc logo
X

Cherokee Electronics Recycling Event set for Dec. 4

Only for Cherokee County residents, a free Electronics Recycling Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton. AJC file photo
Caption
Only for Cherokee County residents, a free Electronics Recycling Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton. AJC file photo

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

An Electronics Recycling Event will be hosted by Cherokee County Government from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

Due to the overwhelming response experienced in previous years, this event is limited to only Cherokee County residents, according to a Cherokee County statement.

For free, items accepted will include personal computers, laptops, modems, floppy/disk drives, printers, batteries, CD-ROMS, fax machines, cell phones, circuit boards, copiers, phones, PC power supplies, stereos/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges, mouse/mice, text equipment, wire/cabling, PC monitors and networking equipment.

Televisions are accepted for a $20 fee.

CRT monitors are $5 each, and large projection TVs are $40.

Accepted payment methods include cash or check but not debit and credit cards.

Items not accepted will be wooden cabinet TV sets, gas-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances.

For this drive-through event, people should remain in their vehicles, while volunteers unload the equipment.

Remove any equipment from boxes and cables from each device.

All cables may be placed in a bag for drop off that day.

Information: Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or Premier Surplus at 706-525-3050

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee County agency now nationally accredited
Cherokee County School District Police Department earn state recognition
Cherokee County commissioners continue with development of parks plan
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top