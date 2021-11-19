Cherokee Electronics Recycling Event set for Dec. 4

An Electronics Recycling Event will be hosted by Cherokee County Government from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
Due to the overwhelming response experienced in previous years, this event is limited to only Cherokee County residents, according to a Cherokee County statement.
For free, items accepted will include personal computers, laptops, modems, floppy/disk drives, printers, batteries, CD-ROMS, fax machines, cell phones, circuit boards, copiers, phones, PC power supplies, stereos/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges, mouse/mice, text equipment, wire/cabling, PC monitors and networking equipment.
Televisions are accepted for a $20 fee.
CRT monitors are $5 each, and large projection TVs are $40.
Accepted payment methods include cash or check but not debit and credit cards.
Items not accepted will be wooden cabinet TV sets, gas-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances.
For this drive-through event, people should remain in their vehicles, while volunteers unload the equipment.
Remove any equipment from boxes and cables from each device.
All cables may be placed in a bag for drop off that day.
Information: Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or Premier Surplus at 706-525-3050
