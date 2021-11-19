Cherokee Electronics Recycling Event set for Dec. 4

Accepted payment methods include cash or check but not debit and credit cards.

Items not accepted will be wooden cabinet TV sets, gas-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances.

For this drive-through event, people should remain in their vehicles, while volunteers unload the equipment.

Remove any equipment from boxes and cables from each device.

All cables may be placed in a bag for drop off that day.

Information: Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or Premier Surplus at 706-525-3050