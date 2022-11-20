Cherokee electronics recycling event is Dec. 3

CRT monitors will be $10 each; large projection TVs will be $40 and all LCD monitors will cost $5 each.

This drive-through event is cash only, with no debit and credit cards.

Items not accepted will be wooden cabinet TV sets, gas-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances.

Any equipment from boxes and cables from each device should be removed.

All cables may be placed in a bag for drop off that day.

Cherokee residents should remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will remove all equipment.

For more information, call the Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or Premier Surplus at 706-525-3050 or visit cherokeega.com/communications.