Cherokee electronics recycling event is Dec. 3

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Recycling Center, in partnership with Premier Surplus, will host an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

The center “is pleased to provide this opportunity to our residents to dispose of their household electronics properly,” said Cherokee County Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie.

“As a reminder, we are limiting this event to only Cherokee County residents,” he added.

For free, items accepted will include personal computers, laptops, modems, floppy/disk drives, printers, batteries, CD-ROMS, fax machines, cell phones, circuit boards, copiers, phones, PC power supplies, stereos/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges, mouse/mice, text equipment, wire/cabling, PC monitors and networking equipment.

Televisions will be accepted for a $25 fee.

CRT monitors will be $10 each; large projection TVs will be $40 and all LCD monitors will cost $5 each.

This drive-through event is cash only, with no debit and credit cards.

Items not accepted will be wooden cabinet TV sets, gas-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances.

Any equipment from boxes and cables from each device should be removed.

All cables may be placed in a bag for drop off that day.

Cherokee residents should remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will remove all equipment.

For more information, call the Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or Premier Surplus at 706-525-3050 or visit cherokeega.com/communications.

