ajc logo
X

Cherokee County’s transportation plan has new website for updates

“Transportation demand continues to rise in Cherokee County and this update is an opportunity to enhance our network,” said County Manager Geoff Morton. “The CTP will identify infrastructure improvements that manage increasing demand, support economic development, minimize environmental impacts and ultimately promote a high quality of life for our communities. This process is key in determining the future of transportation across Cherokee County and ensuring our growth is met with the right transportation investments.”
Caption
“Transportation demand continues to rise in Cherokee County and this update is an opportunity to enhance our network,” said County Manager Geoff Morton. “The CTP will identify infrastructure improvements that manage increasing demand, support economic development, minimize environmental impacts and ultimately promote a high quality of life for our communities. This process is key in determining the future of transportation across Cherokee County and ensuring our growth is met with the right transportation investments.”

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee County’s latest Comprehensive Transportation Plan update has a new website, www.CherokeeMoves.com, according to a press release. The announcement comes as the county prepares for an update to its CTP, aimed at identifying current and future transportation opportunities to address the growing population.

The CTP will assess enhancements to roadways, pedestrian and bicycle access, transit and freight capacity.

Residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to read more about the CTP on the new website.

Opportunities for the public to provide input on proposed project plans will be provided later this year.

Information: cherokeemoves@cherokeega.com.

In Other News
1
Cherokee County Schools makes changes to student dress code
2
Cherokee County recognized for excellence in budgeting
3
Cherokee County awarded for building services excellence at annual...
4
New emergency shelter for young women goes online in Canton
5
Cherokee school officials address COVID concerns for upcoming school...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top