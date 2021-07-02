Cherokee County’s transportation plan has new website for updates

Cherokee County’s latest Comprehensive Transportation Plan update has a new website, www.CherokeeMoves.com, according to a press release. The announcement comes as the county prepares for an update to its CTP, aimed at identifying current and future transportation opportunities to address the growing population.
The CTP will assess enhancements to roadways, pedestrian and bicycle access, transit and freight capacity.
Residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to read more about the CTP on the new website.
Opportunities for the public to provide input on proposed project plans will be provided later this year.
Information: cherokeemoves@cherokeega.com.
