Cherokee County water authority seeks volunteers for Etowah cleanup

Volunteers will meet Saturday morning, Oct. 24, at the Upper Etowah River Alliance, 180 McClure St. Breakfast snacks will be served, and full neck buffs will be provided in lieu of T-shirts this year.

The clean-up will go from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants should bring their own water and drinks and wear old shoes and clothing they don’t mind getting wet or dirty. Protective gloves will be provided, but workers may wish to bring heavy work gloves. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.