Cherokee County updates tree preservation, replacement ordinance

Updates included changes to comply with HB 897, improve consistency with Georgia Forestry Commission and ISA standards, add an exemption for rural subdivisions and to clarify other exemptions, reduce the minimum caliper required for specimen recompense planning, increase flexibility for the development community to meet site density and specimen recompense replanting requirements, add new cultivars to tree lists and remove species susceptible to pests and disease, and some housekeep updates related to grammar, formatting, consistency and redundancy.

The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposed changes.