Cherokee County updates tree preservation, replacement ordinance

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to make changes to the tree preservation and replacement ordinance to comply with state and federal standards.
Cherokee County | 15 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

At its regular meeting on March 16, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on Article 27 related to tree preservation and replacement ordinance, according to a press release.

Updates included changes to comply with HB 897, improve consistency with Georgia Forestry Commission and ISA standards, add an exemption for rural subdivisions and to clarify other exemptions, reduce the minimum caliper required for specimen recompense planning, increase flexibility for the development community to meet site density and specimen recompense replanting requirements, add new cultivars to tree lists and remove species susceptible to pests and disease, and some housekeep updates related to grammar, formatting, consistency and redundancy.

The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposed changes.

Information: cherokeega.com

