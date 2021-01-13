Cherokee County to recycle electronics, again

The Cherokee County Recycling Center and Premier Surplus Inc. will host the collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 30, at the County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton. Extra staff will be on hand to help unload vehicles.

Items accepted at no charge include personal and laptop computers, printers, batteries, CD-ROMS, fax machines, cell phones, circuit boards, copiers, stereos/VCR/CD players, scanners, typewriters, toner cartridges, and cables and computer peripherals like keyboards, mice and modems.