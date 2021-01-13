X

Cherokee County to recycle electronics, again

Cherokee County will collect residents’ unwanted computers and other electronics Saturday, Jan. 30, at the County Administration Building in Canton. AJC FILE
Cherokee County will collect residents’ unwanted computers and other electronics Saturday, Jan. 30, at the County Administration Building in Canton. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The response to the Cherokee County’s electronics recycling event in December was so overwhelming, the county has decided to hold another one.

The Cherokee County Recycling Center and Premier Surplus Inc. will host the collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 30, at the County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton. Extra staff will be on hand to help unload vehicles.

Items accepted at no charge include personal and laptop computers, printers, batteries, CD-ROMS, fax machines, cell phones, circuit boards, copiers, stereos/VCR/CD players, scanners, typewriters, toner cartridges, and cables and computer peripherals like keyboards, mice and modems.

TVs will be accepted for a $20 fee; CRT monitors $5; and large projection TVs, $40, cash or checks only. Wooden cabinet TVs, gasoline-powered equipment, tires, household trash and appliances will not be accepted. Information: 770-516-4195 or https://bit.ly/38THXoM

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.