Cherokee County to hold electronics recycling event

Cherokee County residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics at a recycling event in December by the county Recycling Center and Premier Surplus Inc.
The drive-through event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
Items accepted at no charge will include personal computers, laptops, CD-ROMs, fax machines, cell phones, telephones, copiers, stereo/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges and PC monitors. Cables should be detached and bagged.
Televisions will be accepted for a fee of $20; CRT monitors, $5; and large projection TVs, $40. Items not accepted include wood console TVs, gas-powered equipment, tires, household and alkaline batteries, household trash and appliances.
Information: the Recycling Center, 770-516-4195; Premier Surplus, 706-525-3050; or https://bit.ly/32dUX60