Cherokee County to hold electronics recycling event

The drive-through event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

Items accepted at no charge will include personal computers, laptops, CD-ROMs, fax machines, cell phones, telephones, copiers, stereo/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges and PC monitors. Cables should be detached and bagged.