X

Cherokee County to hold electronics recycling event

Cherokee County will accept residents’ unwanted computers and other electronics at a recycling event Saturday, Dec. 5, at the County Administration Building in Canton. AJC FILE
Cherokee County will accept residents’ unwanted computers and other electronics at a recycling event Saturday, Dec. 5, at the County Administration Building in Canton. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics at a recycling event in December by the county Recycling Center and Premier Surplus Inc.

The drive-through event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

Items accepted at no charge will include personal computers, laptops, CD-ROMs, fax machines, cell phones, telephones, copiers, stereo/VCR/CD players, scanners, keyboards, typewriters, toner cartridges and PC monitors. Cables should be detached and bagged.

Televisions will be accepted for a fee of $20; CRT monitors, $5; and large projection TVs, $40. Items not accepted include wood console TVs, gas-powered equipment, tires, household and alkaline batteries, household trash and appliances.

Information: the Recycling Center, 770-516-4195; Premier Surplus, 706-525-3050; or https://bit.ly/32dUX60

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.