Cherokee County to handle permitting, code enforcement for Waleska

Cherokee County will provide permitting, code enforcement and other services to Waleska under a municipal services agreement approved by the county Board of Commissioners. CITY OF WALESKA via Facebook

Cherokee County | 20 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County will extend permitting, code enforcement and other services to the city of Waleska under a municipal services agreement recently approved by the county Board of Commissioners.

Specifically, the county will provide to the city building and construction code administration; code enforcement of the property maintenance and alcohol ordinances; land use regulation services; fire protection and fire code services, and municipal court services, according to the agreement.

Waleska, in turn, will reimburse the county $12,000 a year, and the county will collect and retain “fees, fines, revenues and other funds collected in the administration of services,” staff said in a report to commissioners. A similar agreement adopted in 2013 expired last year.

