Cherokee County to create radio communications dept.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 2 to create a Radio Communications Department.

By Juanita Love for the AJC

At its Feb. 2 meeting, the Cherokee County Board of Commissions voted unanimously to create a Radio Communications Department with a full-time specialist position and adding a full-time deputy marshal position, according to a press release.

The cost for the new positions is covered by the elimination of the full-time Special Projects Manager position. The Commissioners also approved a related budget transfer, and there is no effect to the overall budget.

In an unrelated action, the board unanimously approved appointing Buzz Ahrens to the Cherokee County Board of Health to fill the remainder of a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022. The position was previously held by Russ Flynn, who recently passed away.

