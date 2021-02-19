Cherokee County to create radio communications dept.

The cost for the new positions is covered by the elimination of the full-time Special Projects Manager position. The Commissioners also approved a related budget transfer, and there is no effect to the overall budget.

In an unrelated action, the board unanimously approved appointing Buzz Ahrens to the Cherokee County Board of Health to fill the remainder of a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022. The position was previously held by Russ Flynn, who recently passed away.