Cherokee County students eat free through year’s end

Students will not be charged for breakfast or lunch through Dec. 31 (the end date depends on available federal funding), the district announced. There are no forms to complete or income eligibility requirements for this USDA-funded temporary relief program.

The funding is retroactive to Sept. 1; meals charged since then will be credited to students' accounts, and unpaid balances will be waived, the district said. Also, free to-go meals will be available to digital learning students and high school students with hybrid schedules.