Cherokee County seeks entry-level firefighter recruits

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services is accepting applications through Jan. 14 for entry-level firefighter recruits.
Firefighters in training will learn fire prevention and suppression, emergency response and emergency medical service, vehicle and equipment maintenance and housekeeping chores, according to a department announcement.
“The entry-level firefighter is subject to be called upon to perform a wide range of duties within the scope of their level of training,” the department said. “This work involves performing fire and rescue procedures in often extreme situations and hazardous environments.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Pay is $14.20 to $21.97 an hour. Candidates will be notified of their hiring status by email by Jan. 18. To apply: https://bit.ly/3hoW0Xa
Information: https://bit.ly/3r509UA