Cherokee County schools urge coronavirus precautions over holiday break

Cherokee County | 28 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

In his message to the community while school is out over the holidays, Cherokee County School Superintendent Brian V. Hightower urges everyone to continue to guard against COVID-19.

“I believe our actions over the holiday break will affect the health of our community as a whole and our ability to reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as planned,” Hightower said.

To parents, Hightower reaffirmed the district’s policy not to require students to wear face masks. While everyone is expected to do so if social distancing isn’t possible, “whether your child should wear a mask is ultimately still your decision.”

Meanwhile, Hightower said, “Please social distance. Please wear a mask. Please stay home if you are sick. Please get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Please choose kindness. Please think of how your actions – and your words – affect others.” Information: https://bit.ly/3ph4h1U

