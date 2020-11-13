Cherokee County schools offer free meals to students Thanksgiving week

Families of Cherokee County schoolchildren have until Tuesday morning to get their orders in for free meals for their kids the week of Thanksgiving break, courtesy of the Cherokee County School District nutrition department.
The meals, funded by USDA grants, are available to all district students and to any child from infancy to age 18, according to a school district announcement.
A link to an online order form will be posted Monday on the district’s website, www.cherokeek12.net, and to its Facebook page, and emailed to parents. Orders are due by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Food pick-ups will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, 205 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton; and Carmel Elementary School, 2275 Bascomb Carmel Road, Woodstock. Families can choose which location on their order forms. Information: https://bit.ly/2UjdQQK