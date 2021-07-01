ajc logo
Cherokee County Schools makes changes to student dress code

The Cherokee County Board of Education recently approved a Student Code of Conduct for the 2021-2022 school year. According to officials, it includes a significant change in the student dress code.
Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cherokee County School Board at its most recent meet approved the 2021-22 Code of Conduct for students, which includes significant changes to the dress code, according to a press release.

The changes, requested by School Board members, are designed to simplify the rules to increase understanding and adherence; make the dress code more equitable across genders; and set more specific guidelines to ensure the dress code is fairly enforced. It can be reviewed in this document that contains the new Code of Conduct at bit.ly/CherokeeCodeConduct.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said, after school resumes, he plans to convene an ad hoc committee made up of students, parents and staff to further review the dress code and propose any additional recommended changes.

