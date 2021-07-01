Cherokee County Schools makes changes to student dress code

The changes, requested by School Board members, are designed to simplify the rules to increase understanding and adherence; make the dress code more equitable across genders; and set more specific guidelines to ensure the dress code is fairly enforced. It can be reviewed in this document that contains the new Code of Conduct at bit.ly/CherokeeCodeConduct.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said, after school resumes, he plans to convene an ad hoc committee made up of students, parents and staff to further review the dress code and propose any additional recommended changes.