Cherokee County schools extend elementary-age digital learning

Cherokee County is extending digital learning for elementary school-age children through the second semester, Jan. 5-May 28, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cherokee County | 23 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Digital learning for elementary school-age children in Cherokee County will be extended as a learning choice through the second semester, Jan. 5-May 28, 2021, the county school district announced.

The option is available to elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and special education preschool and pre-K students, currently enrolled in the program, the district said.

Parents of those students were to receive an email with a link to an online declaration form, which must be filed with the district by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Digital learning from home has been offered as an alternative to families concerned about sending their children to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

