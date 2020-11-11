Cherokee County schools extend elementary-age digital learning

Digital learning for elementary school-age children in Cherokee County will be extended as a learning choice through the second semester, Jan. 5-May 28, 2021, the county school district announced.
The option is available to elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and special education preschool and pre-K students, currently enrolled in the program, the district said.
Parents of those students were to receive an email with a link to an online declaration form, which must be filed with the district by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Digital learning from home has been offered as an alternative to families concerned about sending their children to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.