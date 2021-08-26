Cherokee County school enrollment exceeds projections

The Cherokee County School District, for the second school year during the pandemic, opened on time with both in-person and Digital Learning options for students. Student enrollment has increased this school year to 41,912 students, which is 974 students over projection. Enrollment continues to increase daily, which is in alignment with historical data, with an expected peak on the 20th day of school.

There are 905 students enrolled in Digital Learning in Grades K-12, and an additional 140 high school students participating in the inaugural class of i-Grad Virtual Academy students. The CCSD Digital Learning program was overhauled for this school year to improve instruction and engagement opportunities for students.