Cherokee County School Board approves new school names

The Cherokee County School Board approved several school naming requests, which were proposed through CCSD’s community based process, according to a press release. The current campus for ACE Academy and Transition Academy will be renamed the ACTIVE Academies Campus to reflect the addition for next school year of the i-Grad Virtual Academy, which also was officially named April 15.
The Sequoyah High School band room will be renamed as the David E. Harrison Center for Music Performance, in honor of the school’s first band director who led the growth of not only its program, but also music programs throughout CCSD and at Reinhardt University, and who passed away last year. His wife, Susan Padgett-Harrison, also a retired longtime CCSD educator and leader, attended the meeting to accept the honor on his behalf.