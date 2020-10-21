X

Cherokee County re-launches Hickory Flat study

Cherokee County is re-starting the Hickory Flat Area Plan study and is seeking input from residents and business owners on what they'd like to see in future development.

Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County is re-launching its Hickory Flat Area Plan study, announcing that beginning Wednesday, it will conduct the first of a series of two-week “virtual meetings” to gather comments on future development from residents and business owners.

The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius around the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. The planning initially began in January but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested persons can visit the project website, www.hickoryflatareaplan.com, and give input Oct. 21-Nov. 4, Dec. 2-16, and Jan. 13-27. Residents can comment through the website or to Senior Planner Chris Luly, celuly@cherokeega.com or 678-493-6110.

“Hickory Flat residents and businesses have the opportunity to share their vision of what Hickory Flat will look like over the next 20 years,” said Margaret Stallings, principal planner for the county.

