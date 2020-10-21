Cherokee County re-launches Hickory Flat study

The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius around the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. The planning initially began in January but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested persons can visit the project website, www.hickoryflatareaplan.com, and give input Oct. 21-Nov. 4, Dec. 2-16, and Jan. 13-27. Residents can comment through the website or to Senior Planner Chris Luly, celuly@cherokeega.com or 678-493-6110.