Cherokee County proposes 33% property tax increase

A proposed millage rate that would result in a 33.18% property tax increase is the subject of public hearings in August by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners have tentatively adopted a millage rate of 6.767 mills, an increase of 1.686 mills, according to a county announcement. Without the tentative increase, the millage rate would be no more than 5.081 mills. To view the five-year maintenance and operations tax digest: https://bit.ly/39s5pJE
The proposed rate would result in a tax increase of $177.03 for a home with a fair market value of $275,000; and $168.60 for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000, the county said.
At the July 21 County Board meeting, Chairman Harry Johnston said, “We won’t necessarily set the rates that high, but those are the highest rates we can and will consider during the hearing process.”
Public hearings are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Cherokee County Administration Building and Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
