Cherokee County proposes 33% property tax increase

Commissioners have tentatively adopted a millage rate of 6.767 mills, an increase of 1.686 mills, according to a county announcement. Without the tentative increase, the millage rate would be no more than 5.081 mills. To view the five-year maintenance and operations tax digest: https://bit.ly/39s5pJE

The proposed rate would result in a tax increase of $177.03 for a home with a fair market value of $275,000; and $168.60 for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000, the county said.