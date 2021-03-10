Cherokee County property tax exemptions deadline looms

A standard homestead exemption is available to all homeowners. This exemption allows for a $5,000 reduction off a home’s assessed value (40% of fair market value) for county taxes and $2,000 off the assessed value for school taxes. Homeowners may register for the homestead exemption anytime during the year, but April 1 is the deadline for the exemption for the current tax year.

There is also a senior school tax exemption available for anyone over age 62. This exemption allows for a $168,720 reduction off the assessed value for 2021 and is adjusted each year based on the Social Security Index.