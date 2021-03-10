Cherokee County property tax exemptions deadline looms

The deadline to file real property exemptions for the current tax year is quickly approaching. From Jan. 1 to April 1, homeowners in Cherokee have the opportunity to apply for several different tax exemptions depending on qualifications, according to a press release.
A standard homestead exemption is available to all homeowners. This exemption allows for a $5,000 reduction off a home’s assessed value (40% of fair market value) for county taxes and $2,000 off the assessed value for school taxes. Homeowners may register for the homestead exemption anytime during the year, but April 1 is the deadline for the exemption for the current tax year.
There is also a senior school tax exemption available for anyone over age 62. This exemption allows for a $168,720 reduction off the assessed value for 2021 and is adjusted each year based on the Social Security Index.
There are other real property exemptions available for persons who are 100 percent disabled, veterans’ disability, and several more.
Information: www.cherokeega.com/tax-assessors-office or 678-493-6120.