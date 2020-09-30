Cherokee County opens online survey on southwest parks plan

The survey, at https://bit.ly/3jakQdr, “allows interested parties to participate in engagement activities that provide feedback to planners,” the county said. “Residents can map their ideas, including drawing where they would like to see trails built, by using the add a comment feature.”

The survey can be taken online or printed, filled out and submitted to the county offices on Bluff Parkway in Canton, or the Cherokee Recreation and Parks offices at the South Annex on Main Street in Woodstock.