Cherokee County opens new life jacket loaner station

Cherokee County's new life jacket loaner station will serve as a potentially lifesaving reminder to local boaters. Pictured L to R: Chief Chad Arp, Fire Marshal, Community Risk Reduction Division, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services; Lisa Grisham, Safe Kids Cherokee County Coordinator, Community Risk Reduction Division, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services; Jordan Wood, Parks Division Director, Cherokee Recreation and Parks; Hunter Baird, Captain, Tow Boat U.S.; Chris Purvis, Lead Ranger, Allatoona Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Photo credit - Tim Cavender
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The installation of a new life jacket loaner station in Cherokee County led to a potentially lifesaving reminder earlier this week, according to a press release.

On March 22, representatives from TowBoat U.S. responded to a call of a grounded vessel north of Cherokee Mills Park. The boat owner, Ruddy Morrow, was returning to the boat ramp in the park when he ran aground and was tossed overboard into Lake Allatoona. Although Morrow sustained no injuries he credits the newly installed life jacket loaner station for keeping him safe.

“I noticed a sign with life jackets hanging on it, and it reminded me to put my life jacket on,” said Morrow.

Loaner stations were recently installed at both Cherokee Mills Park in Woodstock and Field’s Landing Park in Canton. The stations were provided in partnership by Safe Kids Cherokee County and Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency.

Information: www.safekidscherokeecounty.org

