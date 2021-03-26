Cherokee County opens new life jacket loaner station

On March 22, representatives from TowBoat U.S. responded to a call of a grounded vessel north of Cherokee Mills Park. The boat owner, Ruddy Morrow, was returning to the boat ramp in the park when he ran aground and was tossed overboard into Lake Allatoona. Although Morrow sustained no injuries he credits the newly installed life jacket loaner station for keeping him safe.

“I noticed a sign with life jackets hanging on it, and it reminded me to put my life jacket on,” said Morrow.