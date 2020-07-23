X

Cherokee County OKs design work to close road gap

Cherokee County will have an engineering consultant design a 500-foot-long connector to close a gap in Canton Street in the Pea Ridge community. AJC FILE
Cherokee County will have an engineering consultant design a 500-foot-long connector to close a gap in Canton Street in the Pea Ridge community. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 53 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved paying $69,440 to have an engineering consultant design a connection to close a 500-foot gap in Canton Street in the Pea Ridge community.

Calco Engineering LLC is tasked with doing a field survey, roadway design, and soil survey to determine the presence of rock; preliminary plans show the roadway going through a cut at least 15 feet deep. Calco also will stake the right of way and handle any necessary permitting, according to a staff report to commissioners.

“The topography in the area is very mountainous, and any roadway improvement project will greatly impact adjacent properties,” staff said.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.