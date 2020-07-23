Cherokee County OKs design work to close road gap

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved paying $69,440 to have an engineering consultant design a connection to close a 500-foot gap in Canton Street in the Pea Ridge community.
Calco Engineering LLC is tasked with doing a field survey, roadway design, and soil survey to determine the presence of rock; preliminary plans show the roadway going through a cut at least 15 feet deep. Calco also will stake the right of way and handle any necessary permitting, according to a staff report to commissioners.
“The topography in the area is very mountainous, and any roadway improvement project will greatly impact adjacent properties,” staff said.