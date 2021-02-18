Cherokee County offers peek behind scenes of video production

According to a press release, the free “Filmed in Cherokee” Mobile App offers an interactive experience that takes users on a behind-the-scenes tour of fan-favorite film locations in Cherokee County, including many sites within the City of Canton. The app features on-set photos, insider stories, and fun facts on why each film location was selected.

Download for free on Google Play (http://bit.ly/FilmApp_Android) or through the Apple App Store (http://bit.ly/CherokeeFilmApp).