Cherokee County offers peek behind scenes of video production

Cherokee County recently launched a new app called 'Filmed in Cherokee' that takes residents behind the scenes of local video production projects. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee Office of Economic Development recently announced the launch of a new “Filmed in Cherokee” app, developed in partnership with Woodstock-based Black Airplane.

According to a press release, the free “Filmed in Cherokee” Mobile App offers an interactive experience that takes users on a behind-the-scenes tour of fan-favorite film locations in Cherokee County, including many sites within the City of Canton. The app features on-set photos, insider stories, and fun facts on why each film location was selected.

Download for free on Google Play (http://bit.ly/FilmApp_Android) or through the Apple App Store (http://bit.ly/CherokeeFilmApp).

