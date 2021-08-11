ajc logo
Cherokee County names new Emergency Management director

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Daniel Westbrook began his leadership of Cherokee County’s Emergency Management Agency as its director Monday, Aug. 9, according to a press release. Westbrook has served Cherokee County for the last 16 years, with the latter third of his career with the Emergency Management Agency.

Westbrook was the assistant emergency management director and was named interim director in June.

The Emergency Management Agency is responsible for the county’s Local Emergency Operations Plan, as well as emergency preparedness, response, mitigation and recovery for the citizens of the county. EMA serves as the lead agency in the Emergency Operations Center, which houses all agencies with emergency management functions during disaster situations, both natural and manmade. The department works directly with the National Weather Service, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency, among other organizations. It also oversees Cherokee County’s Project Lifesaver program, outdoor sirens and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

